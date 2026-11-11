Revanth Reddy directs officials to secure Telangana’s share of Krishna waters

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed irrigation officials and legal experts to present a strong case before the Supreme Court to secure Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna River waters in its dispute with Andhra Pradesh.

During a review meeting of the Irrigation Department at the MCR HRD Bhodi Pavilion, the Chief Minister stressed the need to submit comprehensive evidence on all disputed issues ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled after November 18.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, irrigation adviser Adityanath Das, CMO Secretary Manik Raj, department Secretary E. Sridhar, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan and other officials attended the meeting.

Revanth Reddy directed engineers to expedite the Dindi and Achampet lift irrigation projects. He instructed officials to facilitate the transfer of 0.6 TMC of water from Nallapoor to Edula and ensure its supply to the two projects. He also asked them to identify tunnel and canal requirements, prepare detailed project reports and initiate works.

On the proposed additional TMC works at Kaleshwaram, the Chief Minister cautioned against hasty decisions and stressed the need for technical scrutiny. He directed officials to review pending Supreme Court cases before proceeding with land acquisition and secure necessary Central Water Commission approvals.

The need for careful planning is underscored by the October 2023 damage to the Medigadda barrage, when six piers of the Kaleshwaram project suffered structural damage. The National Dam Safety Authority attributed the problem to shortcomings in planning, design, quality control and maintenance. The incident highlights the importance of technical scrutiny, regulatory approvals and accountability in executing major irrigation projects.