Andhra Pradesh Braces for Possible Cyclone Formation in Bay of Bengal

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh may face another cyclone threat as a fresh weather system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal, according to preliminary weather assessments. The development comes as the State is still recovering from the impact of recent cyclonic disturbances.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and weather experts indicate that a low-pressure area may form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. Favourable sea surface temperatures and moisture conditions could strengthen the system into a deep depression within the following 24 to 48 hours and potentially develop into a cyclone. If it intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Akvan’, a name contributed by Iran.

Preliminary weather models suggest that the system could cross the coast between southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu around November 16 or 17. Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is possible from November 15 in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla and Tirupati districts, as well as parts of Rayalaseema.

Authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as rough conditions are expected.

Cyclone Michaung, which made landfall near Bapatla in December 2023, brought intense rainfall and widespread flooding to coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly Vijayawada. The experience highlights the importance of early warnings, evacuation preparedness and precautionary measures as another potential cyclone approaches.