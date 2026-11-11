Telangana

Cold Wave Intensifies Across Telangana; Night Temperatures Expected to Drop Further

Cold conditions are gradually intensifying across Telangana, with minimum temperatures dropping due to dry and chilly winds blowing from the north and northwest.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi11 November 2026 - 15:12
Cold Wave Intensifies Across Telangana; Night Temperatures Expected to Drop Further
Cold Wave Intensifies Across Telangana; Night Temperatures Expected to Drop Further

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Hyderabad: Cold conditions are gradually intensifying across Telangana, with minimum temperatures dropping due to dry and chilly winds blowing from the north and northwest. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, Kubir in Nirmal district recorded the State’s lowest minimum temperature of 14.6°C.

More than 21 districts, including Hyderabad, have recorded minimum temperatures below 15°C. West Marredpally recorded 15.2°C, Devarayanjal in Shamirpet 15.1°C and Arutla in Rangareddy district 14.8°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a further drop of 2-3°C in minimum temperatures over the next three days. Several northern and western districts may experience temperatures between 11°C and 12°C.

While daytime temperatures remain between 31°C and 32°C, chilly conditions become more pronounced after 6 pm and continue until early morning. Officials have advised motorists to exercise caution due to possible dense fog during morning hours. Children, senior citizens and people with respiratory ailments have been advised to wear warm clothing .

During previous winter spells in Telangana, falling temperatures and dense fog affected road visibility and increased health concerns among vulnerable groups. The latest forecast highlights the need for precautionary measures and increased public awareness as colder conditions are expected to intensify.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi11 November 2026 - 15:12
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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