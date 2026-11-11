Andhra Pradesh Allocates Rs.300.60 Crore for Subsidised Essential Commodities

Amaravati: In a major relief to economically weaker sections and middle-class families facing rising prices of essential commodities, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to distribute essential goods to ration cardholders at subsidised rates. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that the burden of rising market prices does not affect household budgets.

The government has allocated Rs.300.60 crore towards subsidy expenses for the next three months. The commodities will be distributed through fair price shops across the State.

Under the scheme, a kilogram of toor dal, which costs around Rs.160 to Rs.180 in the open market, will be supplied at Rs.100. A one-litre packet of palm oil will be available for Rs.125, while a kilogram of wheat flour will cost just Rs.25.

Following a review meeting with senior Civil Supplies Department officials, the Chief Minister directed them to take immediate measures through the Market Intervention mechanism and price stabilisation fund. The initiative is expected to provide financial relief to more than 1.5 crore ration cardholder families.

The government has indicated that distribution will begin shortly across the State. The move comes amid growing concerns over inflation and household expenditure, particularly after recent increases in pulses and cooking oil prices. The initiative highlights the importance of timely market intervention and an effective public distribution system in protecting vulnerable households from price fluctuations.