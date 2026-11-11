Telangana likely to ban film promotions, commercial events on educational campuses

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is considering a ban on film promotions, screenings and other commercial events on educational campuses across the state following a series of controversies and safety concerns at colleges and universities.

According to reports, senior government officials have asked the Education Department to examine existing rules governing activities permitted on campuses and identify events that should be restricted or prohibited.

Under the proposed framework, educational institutions may continue to organise academic programmes, sporting competitions and smaller cultural activities that encourage student participation and talent. However, film promotions and other commercial programmes could be barred.

Colleges hosting large-scale events may also be required to inform local education authorities or police in advance. They may have to submit details regarding expected attendance, stage arrangements, entry and exit points, crowd management and fire safety measures.

The proposed restrictions follow two major incidents in Hyderabad. On October 17, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student died and at least 15 others were injured after an approximately 80-foot temporary lighting structure collapsed during a Dandiya Night celebration at MVSR Engineering College in Nadergul.

Earlier, on August 22, a crowd surge occurred during the pre-release event of actor Yash’s film Toxic at Malla Reddy University. A floodlight pole and speaker boxes reportedly fell as students and fans rushed towards the stage, leaving several people injured.

These incidents have brought campus event safety into focus, highlighting the need for strict crowd-control measures, structural safety inspections and accountability. The proposed restrictions aim to prevent commercial events from compromising students’ safety and the academic environment.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com