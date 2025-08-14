Hyderabad Tragedy: Old Building Collapses in Begum Bazaar; No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: An old and dilapidated building in Begum Bazaar suddenly collapsed. Fortunately, no one was present in the building at the time of the incident, and no loss of life was reported.

According to sources, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) had declared the building dilapidated some time ago and issued a notice for its demolition, but the landlord ignored the instruction.

In a densely populated area like Begum Bazaar, traders continue to operate their shops in many old and weak buildings, posing the risk of a major accident at any time. The public has demanded that such dangerous and collapsing structures be demolished immediately to prevent the loss of precious lives.

Public circles allege that the municipality is merely issuing notices without taking practical measures, allowing the danger to persist.