Hyderabad

Hyderabad Tragedy: Old Building Collapses in Begum Bazaar; No Casualties Reported

An old and dilapidated building in Begum Bazaar suddenly collapsed. Fortunately, no one was present in the building at the time of the incident, and no loss of life was reported.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 August 2025 - 17:00
Hyderabad: An old and dilapidated building in Begum Bazaar suddenly collapsed. Fortunately, no one was present in the building at the time of the incident, and no loss of life was reported.

According to sources, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) had declared the building dilapidated some time ago and issued a notice for its demolition, but the landlord ignored the instruction.

In a densely populated area like Begum Bazaar, traders continue to operate their shops in many old and weak buildings, posing the risk of a major accident at any time. The public has demanded that such dangerous and collapsing structures be demolished immediately to prevent the loss of precious lives.

Public circles allege that the municipality is merely issuing notices without taking practical measures, allowing the danger to persist.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
