Telangana May Witness Rains After November 21 as Cyclone Threat Looms Over Bay of Bengal

Hyderabad: Telangana may experience rainfall after November 21 as a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone, potentially affecting weather conditions across the state.

According to weather expert T Balaji, a low-pressure area is expected to form on Friday and intensify into a depression by Sunday. The system has a high probability of developing into a cyclone by Tuesday. It is likely to cross the coast between Nellore and Ongole or move towards Odisha and West Bengal around November 19 and 20.

Balaji outlined three possible scenarios. There is a 55 per cent chance of the system moving towards Andhra Pradesh, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall to East Telangana between November 21 and 24. A 25 per cent possibility of it moving towards Odisha or Bengal could leave Telangana dry, while a 20 per cent chance of moving towards Bangladesh or Myanmar may trigger severe cold conditions.

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Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry weather until November 18, with minimum temperatures remaining 2 to 3°C below normal.

The situation recalls Cyclone Michaung in December 2023, which brought widespread rainfall to Telangana. Any fresh system could once again disrupt daily activities, agriculture and transport, making weather monitoring crucial.