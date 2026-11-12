Musi Rejuvenation Project Gets All Clearances, Tendering to Begin Soon: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that all necessary approvals for the ambitious Musi River rejuvenation project have been secured and the tendering process will begin shortly.

He said the first phase of the project would cover 21 km of the proposed 55-km stretch, emphasising that cleaning the river was essential for Hyderabad’s future and environmental protection.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while inaugurating the restored Thammidikunta Lake in the HITEC City area on Thursday. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna attended the programme as the chief guest.

Revanth Reddy said the government was committed to protecting lakes from encroachments and overcoming challenges in restoring the city’s water bodies. He appreciated Nagarjuna for donating two acres of land towards the development of Thammidikunta Lake, transforming the 14-acre site into a 30-acre water body.

The Chief Minister recalled that Hyderabad once had 1,372 lakes, but nearly half had disappeared due to encroachments, urbanisation and administrative neglect. He said the government was undertaking the restoration of around 20 lakes, including Bathukammakunta, Sunnam Cheruvu, Fox Sagar, Nalla Cheruvu and Miyapur Lake.

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Highlighting the consequences of waterbody encroachments, he said shrinking lakes and blocked drainage channels were major reasons behind urban flooding. He also expressed concern over Musi pollution, stating that it was severely affecting farmers and communities in Nalgonda district.

The Chief Minister recalled the devastating Musi floods of September 1908, which claimed thousands of lives in Hyderabad. Following the disaster, the Nizam’s administration engaged renowned engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, leading to the construction of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Revanth Reddy said the historical disaster demonstrated the importance of protecting natural water systems. He stressed that the Musi cleanup and lake restoration initiatives were crucial for preventing pollution, reducing flood risks, replenishing groundwater and ensuring a sustainable future for Hyderabad.