Telangana Aims to Provide Quality Education to Every Child: Bhatti Vikramarka

Warangal: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday said the Telangana government was committed to providing quality education to every child born in the state, from pre-primary to higher education.

He was speaking at Kazipet in Warangal West after laying the foundation stone for a new Telangana Public School building. Warangal West Congress MLA Naini Rajender Reddy was also present.

Bhatti said the government was taking major steps to strengthen the education sector through Young India Integrated Residential Schools and Telangana Public Schools. Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s Young India newspaper, the government aims to make Telangana competitive with the world’s top 10 nations in education.

Unparalleled Network of Schools

The Deputy CM said no other state in the country had developed such an extensive school network. The government is constructing 105 fully residential Young India schools, each spread across 20–25 acres at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore.

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English will be the medium of instruction, with teaching and non-teaching staff residing on campus. Students from all sections of society will study together. Telangana Public Schools, meanwhile, will be established in every Assembly constituency.

He said the occasion was significant as it coincided with the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister.

Comprehensive Facilities for Students

The government plans to provide transport, breakfast, lunch, textbooks, bags, uniforms, trained teachers and digital education to students from pre-primary to Class 12. Currently, 27 lakh children receive breakfast through hygienic centralised kitchens, with meals delivered between 8.30 am and 9.30 am.

The initiative follows earlier efforts such as the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, which strengthened school nutrition and attendance across India. The latest measures highlight Telangana’s focus on combining educational infrastructure, nutrition and accessibility to improve learning outcomes and create equal opportunities for children.