Satavahana University Students Protest Against Soil Excavation, Tree Felling on Campus

Karimnagar: Students of Satavahana University have raised serious concerns over large-scale soil excavation and tree felling on the university campus in the name of development works, alleging extensive environmental damage.

The students recently approached District Collector Chitra Mishra, following which Forest Department officials inspected the site and reportedly found that trees had been felled without obtaining permission. According to the students, soil was excavated across more than two acres to depths exceeding 10 feet. They alleged that over 200 trees were felled and nearly 500 trees uprooted using JCB machines.

The students also expressed concern over the disappearance of peacocks, rabbits and several bird species that previously inhabited the campus. They demanded a detailed inquiry into excavation permissions, transportation of soil and timber, and possible violations of environmental regulations, including the WALTA Act.

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They urged authorities to immediately stop unauthorised activities, initiate action against those responsible and restore the campus’s green cover by planting native tree species.

The issue brings back concerns raised during the 2024 Hyderabad tree-felling controversy at Kancha Gachibowli, where the clearing of vegetation over a large area triggered student protests and environmental concerns.

The Satavahana University incident once again highlights the need to balance infrastructure development with ecological protection and biodiversity conservation. Students have called for accountability to ensure that educational campuses remain environmentally sustainable spaces.