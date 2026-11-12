Four Members of Same Family Killed in Horrific Road Accident on Ganga Expressway

Hardoi: A tragic road accident on the Ganga Expressway near Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh claimed the lives of four members of the same family, leaving their relatives devastated. The accident occurred when a speeding car reportedly lost control and crashed into the road divider.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, leaving all four occupants dead on the spot. The deceased were identified as Saurabh Upadhyay (40), his wife Menaka (35), and their two sons, Vyom (7) and Shivom (18 months).

According to reports, the family was travelling to their hometown to celebrate Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja when the accident occurred. What was meant to be a festive family journey ended in tragedy. The deaths of the couple and their two young children have sent shockwaves through their relatives and the local community.

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A similar tragedy occurred in November 2024 on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, where a speeding bus collided with a milk tanker, killing 18 people and injuring several others. The incident highlighted the dangers of overspeeding and road accidents on expressways.

The latest Hardoi accident once again underscores the importance of maintaining safe speeds, avoiding reckless driving and following traffic regulations, particularly during festive travel when highways witness increased traffic.