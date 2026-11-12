Excavation Work Begins on Musarambagh Bridge, Raises Questions Over Officials’ Coordination

Hyderabad: Excavation work has begun on the Musarambagh Bridge, triggering questions over planning and coordination among government departments, barely two months after the newly constructed bridge was opened to the public.

During the previous BRS government, then Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) had laid the foundation stone for a six-lane bridge at Musarambagh, with three lanes planned in each direction, to ease traffic movement across the Musi River.

However, after a delay of nearly three years, the present Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recently completed and inaugurated only the three-lane bridge on one side.

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Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media show excavation work being carried out along the footpath of the newly opened bridge to lay cables. The development has drawn criticism from commuters and residents, who are questioning why the footpath is being dug up within just two months of the bridge’s inauguration.

Social media users have also raised concerns over the apparent lack of coordination between the departments responsible for road infrastructure and utility services.

The incident has once again brought attention to infrastructure planning and execution in Hyderabad, with citizens questioning why cable-laying works were not completed before the bridge was opened to traffic.