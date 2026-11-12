Three Friends Die Under Suspicious Circumstances After Consuming Alcohol in Uttar Pradesh

Etah: A tragic incident in Kishorepur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district has claimed the lives of three friends after they reportedly consumed alcohol suspected to be expired or contaminated. The incident has triggered panic and grief among villagers.

The deceased were identified as Shiv Kumar, Ajit and Jeetu, all residents of the same village. According to preliminary reports, the three friends had gathered near a hand pump in the village and consumed alcohol together. Within minutes, their health reportedly deteriorated, leaving them seriously ill.

Local residents and family members rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared all three dead on arrival.

The families suspect that expired liquor was responsible for the deaths. However, authorities have not yet established the exact cause. Police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and officials said the medical reports would help determine the cause of death.

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A similar tragedy occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district in May 2021, when more than 100 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. The incident exposed the serious public health risks associated with contaminated alcoholic beverages.

The latest deaths in Etah once again highlight the importance of strict quality checks, liquor safety regulations and action against the sale of unsafe alcohol. Authorities are awaiting postmortem findings to establish the facts behind the latest tragedy.