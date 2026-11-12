Income Tax Department holds FAST DS-2026 outreach programme in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov. 12: The Income Tax Department’s Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region organised an outreach programme on FAST DS-2026 at Mehdi Manzil, Banjara Hills, on Thursday, with around 200 members of the Tax Bar Association and tax professionals participating.

The programme was organised by the Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax to explain the initiative’s features and encourage wider participation.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Hyderabad, Sunita Billa; Principal Commissioner of Income Tax-4, Prabhat Kumar Gupta; and Commissioner of Income Tax (Administration & TPS), Sarish Kumar Irrikula, attended the programme along with Tax Bar Association president A.P. Dahima and secretary P.V. Narayana Rao.

During an interactive session, department representatives addressed queries relating to foreign income and assets, the benefits of FAST DS-2026 and other provisions of the initiative. Participants were also provided guidance on the programme.

The outreach was aimed at strengthening coordination between the department and tax professionals and improving awareness of FAST DS-2026.