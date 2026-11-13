Three Farmers Die by Suicide in a Single Day in Undivided Warangal District Amid Debt Burden

Warangal: Three farmers allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents across the undivided Warangal district in a single day, reportedly unable to cope with mounting debts and crop losses.

In the first incident, Jarapula Venkatesh (27), a farmer from Bujju Thanda in Nallabelli mandal of Warangal district, allegedly died by suicide by jumping into an irrigation well. His cotton crop cultivated on two acres of land had failed to yield a harvest, leaving him under financial distress.

In another incident, Metla Uppalamma (50), a farmer from Agapeta village in Narmetta mandal of Janagama district, allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide. She had reportedly suffered heavy losses from cotton cultivation.

In the third incident, Banothu Ramulu (58), a farmer from Venkatram Thanda in Islavat Thanda of Mahabubabad district, allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide. His paddy and maize crops cultivated on two acres of land had failed to produce the expected yield, pushing him into mounting debt.

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The three incidents have once again highlighted the growing agrarian distress in the region. Crop failures, financial liabilities and uncertainty over agricultural income have left several farming families struggling to make ends meet.

Critics have blamed the Congress government for failing to ensure a reliable electricity supply and adequate irrigation water to farmers. They have alleged that shortcomings in agricultural support are worsening the hardships faced by the farming community.

The incidents have renewed concerns over farmers’ financial security and the need for effective government intervention to prevent further agricultural distress.