Hyderabad Faces Water Shortage Warning as Singur and Manjira Reserves Last Only 42 Days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad could face a serious drinking water shortage from December as the current water reserves in the Singur and Manjira reservoirs are reportedly sufficient to meet the city’s needs for only another 42 days.

According to officials, the available water in the two reservoirs may last just 42 days, raising concerns over the continuity of drinking water supply to several parts of Hyderabad.

The constituencies of Serilingampally, Patancheru, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Sanathnagar, Rajendranagar and Khairatabad are likely to face difficulties in receiving adequate water if the reserves are exhausted. Serilingampally is expected to be among the worst-affected areas.

With the situation raising alarm, officials are preparing alternative arrangements to divert Godavari water to areas currently dependent on the Singur and Manjira reservoirs. The proposed measures are aimed at preventing disruptions to the city’s drinking water supply.

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Meanwhile, water management experts have criticised the authorities, arguing that the present situation could have been avoided if Godavari water had not been released downstream around six months ago.

The declining reservoir levels have raised concerns about Hyderabad’s drinking water security, with officials facing the challenge of ensuring uninterrupted supply to residents in the coming months.

The situation has also highlighted the need for better water management, conservation and advance planning to meet the city’s growing drinking water requirements.