Telangana Faces Drought Concerns as Congress Government Focuses on Bharat Summit: Opposition Criticism

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana is facing criticism over alleged failures in water management and drought-related concerns, with opposition leaders questioning its priorities amid preparations for the proposed Bharat Summit.

Critics have accused the government of failing to release available water downstream, alleging that its decisions have contributed to drought conditions in the state. At the same time, they have questioned the decision to organise feasts and rallies in connection with the Bharat Summit being held in the name of Rahul Gandhi.

They have also questioned the absence of clarity on financial assistance for farmers in drought-affected mandals. While farmers are facing difficulties due to water shortages and agricultural losses, critics allege that the government has not announced how much compensation or financial support will be provided to them.

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The opposition has further questioned the reported expenditure of nearly Rs. 100 crore on the Bharat Summit, alleging that public money is being spent on the event while farmers continue to face financial distress.

Questions have also been raised over the participation of other states, with critics claiming that Karnataka and some other states have declined to take part in the summit. Despite these concerns, the Revanth Reddy-led government is proceeding with its preparations.

The criticism has brought the issues of drought management, irrigation water availability, farmers’ financial assistance and government expenditure into focus, with demands for clarity on the measures being taken to support the farming community.