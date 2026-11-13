My phone is being tapped, alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegations that he is receiving “help from foreign powers” to create “anarchy” in the country, alleging that his phone is being “tapped on the directions” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moreover, the LoP renewed his one-on-one debate challenge to PM Modi, claiming that the exchange would “end the latter’s political career”.

In a video posted on Congress’s official X account, Rahul Gandhi held up his phone, saying, “The proof is here.”

“It is in this phone. The Prime Minister (Modi) knows it because he taps my phone, the moment he comes for the one-one-one debate, everybody will know who is controlled by foreign powers and who is an anti-national, since when he’s been an anti-national and lots of other details that I know and are on my phone,” he alleged.

Andbhakts: Where's the proof that our Modi Papa is being controlled by foreign powers? 🥹😭



Rahul Gandhi: The proof is here. In my phone and Modi knows it because he taps my phone. 💀🗿🔥 pic.twitter.com/d209eKK0tK — Krishna Yadav (@Control_Krishna) November 13, 2026

Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi over his previous “debate” challenge.

“If he (PM Modi) comes to debate he will have to come out of his air chamber and breathe what everybody else breathes,” the LoP said, referring to the rising pollution levels in Delhi-National Capital Region.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had challenged PM Modi to directly engage in a debate on a host of issues.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s challenge for debate in the Parliament, the LoP said: “I tried to do it in the Parliament but my mic is switched off. I was not allowed to speak on Kisan Bill, ‘vote chori’, SIR, China and other issues.”

Urging for an one-on-one political exchange, Rahul Gandhi said: “I don’t want a speech based debate.”

“I guarantee that after a one-on-one debate, Prime Minister won’t be able to hold on to his post,” the LoP claimed.

Later in a video message on his official X account, Rahul Gandhi said: “The Prime Minister’s political career will be over if he comes and debates with me. He knows that and I know that.”

“He (PM Modi) keeps calling me anti-national, I want to show the nation exactly who is anti-national, exactly who is controlled by whom and since when. He knows the truth of that,” the LoP added.

The Congress MP also claimed that Prime Minister Modi has “fear in his mind” which is why “he is no longer commenting about me”.

“He (PM Modi) is no longer attacking me, he is being very very careful. There is a reason for it,” Rahul Gandhi remarked.