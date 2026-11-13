Telangana ACB Finds Assets Worth Over Rs 7.32 Crore Linked to Irrigation Department Engineer

Nagarkurnool: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has identified assets worth more than Rs 7.32 crore belonging to Ragiri Satyanarayana, Deputy Executive Engineer in the Irrigation and CAD Department, Nagarkurnool.

According to the ACB, the documented value of the assets stands at Rs 7,32,66,581. The properties include residential buildings, flats, agricultural land, open plots, a farmhouse, gold and silver ornaments, and vehicles.

The assets include a 5,200-square-foot triplex villa built on a 342-square-yard plot at Thukkuguda in Maheshwaram. The list also comprises a three-bedroom flat in a gated community at Karmanghat and a two-bedroom flat at Rock Town in Nagole.

The ACB also identified 25 acres of agricultural land in Shapoor village of Wanaparthy district, nine open plots in Nagarkurnool and a farmhouse in Shapoor village.

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Apart from immovable properties, the assets include approximately 50 tolas of gold ornaments and 2.8 kg of silver articles.

Five vehicles were also listed among the identified assets. These include a Mahindra XUV 7XO, Mahindra TUV 300, Maruti Celerio, Hyundai Santro and Mahindra Bolero.

The total documented value of the assets exceeds Rs 7.32 crore, according to the ACB. The disclosure has brought the engineer’s reported property holdings under scrutiny.