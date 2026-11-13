More Evidence Needed in Tejasree Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says Telangana Women’s Commission Chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Women’s Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada has said that the sexual harassment allegations made by Assistant Professor Tejasree against the Vice-Chancellor of Rajendranagar Agricultural University require further evidence.

Commenting on the controversy, Sharada said that allegations should not be accepted without proper verification and that women should not be supported blindly merely because they have made a complaint.

“We will not blindly support women just because they make allegations. The claims need to be supported by evidence,” she said.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

She also alleged that attempts were being made to sensationalise and politicise the matter, urging all concerned not to turn the case into a political controversy.

“Do not sensationalise or politicise this case,” Sharada said.

Her remarks have triggered questions over the approach adopted by the Women’s Commission Chairperson in handling a sexual harassment complaint involving a senior university official.

The case has drawn attention to the need for a fair and impartial inquiry, with allegations being examined on the basis of evidence and the rights of the complainant being protected throughout the investigation.