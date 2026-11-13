Rana Daggubati unveils first asset of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Scary Picture’

Hyderabad: Well-known actor and producer Rana Daggubati on Friday unveiled the first asset of ‘Scary Picture’, an upcoming horror entertainer directed by Ravi Babu and starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

Taking to his social media timelines, Rana Daggubati wrote, “A new nightmare is about to unfold. Dr. D. Ramanaidu presents SCARY PICTURE, starring Kangana Ranaut. A Flying Frogs Production.D. Suresh Babu | Ravi Babu. ANYTIME 2027.”

The makers’ decision to have the film’s first reveal on Friday the 13th, a date popularly associated with horror, mystery and superstition, has added an interesting touch to the announcement.

The film has been produced by veteran producer Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions, a banner synonymous with large scale family entertainers and mainstream Telugu cinema.

With ‘Scary Picture’, Suresh Babu explores into the horror genre, making it one of the most unique subjects to come out of the banner.

Beyond the film, Scary Picture also marks an important step in Rana Daggubati’s vision to build a dedicated ecosystem for horror filmmaking in India. Through Suresh Productions and Spirit Media, Rana aims to create consistent production support and release opportunities for filmmakers passionate about the genre.

A new nightmare is about to unfold.

Dr. D. Ramanaidu presents SCARY PICTURE, starring Kangana Ranaut.



A Flying Frogs Production.



D. Suresh Babu | Ravi Babu



ANYTIME 2027.#ScaryPicture @KanganaTeam @SureshProdns #FlyingFrogs #ScaryPicture2027 pic.twitter.com/cPtPImXxww — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 13, 2026

Speaking about his vision for the genre and the film, Rana Daggubati said, “What we want, starting with Scary Picture, is to create a consistent stream of production support and release opportunities for filmmakers who love this genre. India is diverse in every genre, and horror is no different. Every region has its own fears, its own stories and its own ways of telling them. We’re open to every subgenre: psychological, creature, horror-comedy, social horror, or whatever new narratives filmmakers bring to us.”

Scary Picture will also mark acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu’s directorial debut in Hindi cinema.

Known for his work in the horror genre, Ravi Babu has previously directed Telugu films such as ‘Anasuya’ and ‘Avunu’. The upcoming project brings him together with Kangana Ranaut for an edgy and experimental narrative.