Three Kerala Family Members, Including Twin Siblings, Killed in UAE Road Accident

Three members of a family from Kerala, including 21-year-old twin siblings and their three-year-old nephew, were killed in a multi-vehicle road accident in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday, November 12. Four other family members sustained injuries in the crash.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Asmil, his twin sister Misna Jubin and their nephew Mohammed Faiz. The family belonged to Vengara in Malappuram district.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, near Fujairah Court House, when a truck collided with several vehicles. The family was reportedly returning home after visiting relatives in Sharjah.

According to Gulf News, the victims’ father, Siddique, said his son was driving when their car collided with the truck. His wife, elder daughter and two other grandchildren survived with injuries. Their condition was reported to be stable.

The twins had moved to the UAE after completing their Class 10 education in Kerala and were pursuing degree courses. They had visited their hometown a few weeks earlier.

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan expressed condolences and directed NORKA ROOTS to coordinate with local authorities to provide assistance to the family.

The tragedy highlights the dangers of road accidents involving heavy vehicles. A similar incident in 2023 involving a bus and a truck in Kerala’s Alappuzha district claimed nine lives, raising concerns over road safety and vehicle collision risks. Such incidents underline the need for strict traffic enforcement, responsible driving and improved road safety measures to prevent further loss of lives.

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