Bharat Summit to bring 1,000 delegates from 70 countries to Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the Bharat Summit, being organised by the Congress government, would bring together around 1,000 invitees from 70 countries to discuss key issues, including the environment, infrastructure, investment and democracy.

He said experts would deliberate on these subjects and the resolutions adopted at the summit would be implemented in Telangana in the future.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would attend the event to dedicate the Gig Workers Policy to the people of Telangana and deliver a message on behalf of the country at the summit, the Chief Minister said.