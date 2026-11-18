Hyderabad is heading towards a potentially severe drinking water crisis from December, with below-normal rainfall, declining reservoir levels and the possible impact of El Niño raising concerns over the city’s water security.

The daily drinking water deficit, currently estimated at nearly 600 million litres per day (MLD), could exceed 1,000 MLD, according to the information available.

The city currently receives around 2,600 MLD against an estimated daily requirement of 3,200 MLD. The situation is particularly concerning as Singur reservoir has only 7 per cent of its storage capacity remaining, while Manjeera has 17 per cent. Osmansagar and Nagarjunasagar are at 54 per cent and 57 per cent respectively.

Nearly 3.5 lakh consumers in the IT corridor depend entirely on Manjeera water and could face supply disruptions from December.

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Rainfall has also been significantly deficient. Hyderabad received 458.5 mm during the southwest monsoon against the normal 627.5 mm. During the ongoing northeast monsoon, it recorded only 30.1 mm against the normal 126.9 mm.

A similar crisis hit Hyderabad in November 2015, when water supply from Singur and Manjeera was disrupted due to depleted reservoirs. Residents in several localities faced dry taps for three consecutive days, while tanker bookings were delayed by four to five days. The Water Board subsequently introduced reverse pumping to supply affected areas.

To manage the emerging situation, officials are exploring an additional 40 MGD from the Godavari and another 45 MLD through adjustments in Krishna water allocations.

The 2015 experience highlights the urgency of early intervention. Timely mobilisation of alternative sources, reservoir management and water conservation will be crucial to prevent another severe crisis affecting Hyderabad’s households, particularly in the western IT corridor.