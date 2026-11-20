Nizamabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister and Nizamabad District In-charge Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka visited the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Limbadri Gutta in Bheemgal mandal on Friday and offered special prayers.

Accompanied by Legislative Council Member B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, the Minister had darshan of the deity and listened to the history of the temple.

During her visit, Seethakka performed the bhoomi puja and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new guest house at the temple. The project is estimated to cost Rs 4 crore.

Nizamabad District Collector Ila Tripathi welcomed the Minister by presenting her with a flower plant. As per temple traditions, the temple trustee presented the Swamy’s silk clothes to Seethakka.

Additional Collector Bhujanga Rao, other officials and public representatives also participated in the programme.

Tags: Seethakka, Bheemgal, Limbadri Gutta, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Nizamabad News, Telangana Government, Rs 4 Crore Guest House, Temple Development, Bhoomi Puja, Ila Tripathi, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Telangana News

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