Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has formally approached the Centre seeking changes to the Juvenile Justice Act, including a review of the age limit for treating offenders as juveniles, amid growing concern over serious crimes involving minors.

In separate letters sent on November 17 to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi, Chennithala has called for a review of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Chennithala has confirmed that he has written to the two Ministers.

The move gives a formal shape to the demand he had raised earlier, following a series of serious incidents involving minors in Kerala.

Chennithala has supported reducing the upper age limit from 18 to 16, a suggestion also made recently by the Kerala High Court.

In his letters, the Minister acknowledged that the law was framed with a child friendly approach to protect the rights and welfare of children in conflict with the law.

However, Chennithala said the existing provisions appeared insensitive to the plight of victims, even in cases involving grave offences.

The law, he added, must strike a balance between protecting juveniles and addressing the suffering of victims.

He also referred to growing public anger over serious crimes committed by minors who benefit from the existing legal provisions.

Chennithala said that both the number and gravity of violent offences involving children below 18 years had increased over the past decade.

He cited the rapid spread of digital media and the abuse of narcotic substances among adolescents and young people as factors contributing to the changing situation.

The demand has gained urgency after the murder of 17-year-old Abhiram in Thiruvananthapuram, in which a 17-year-old is among the accused.

It also follows the fatal Cheranelloor accident in which a 17-year-old allegedly driving a Mercedes-Benz killed a scooter rider.

The Kerala High Court had recently said that Legislatures should consider lowering the age threshold from 18 to 16 years, citing changing levels of maturity among children.

The existing law already provides for a preliminary assessment of 16 to 18-year-olds accused of heinous offences, with the possibility of their cases being transferred for trial as adults.

Chennithala’s demand now puts the broader question of the age threshold and the balance between juvenile protection and victims’ rights before the Centre.