Caretaker Killed in Tigress Attack While Filming TikTok Video in Pakistan

Lahore: A 19-year-old farmhouse caretaker was killed after a tigress attacked him while he was helping a Pakistani TikTok influencer film a social media video in the Kahna area near Lahore.

The deceased was identified as Talha. According to reports, TikTok influencer Nauman Hassan visited a farmhouse to shoot a video featuring a tiger. At the influencer’s request, Talha took a tigress out of its cage. However, during filming, the animal suddenly attacked the caretaker, leaving him seriously injured.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police alleged that Hassan attempted to conceal the actual circumstances of the incident by claiming that Talha had been attacked by a dog. Following an investigation, authorities registered a case and arrested Hassan and farmhouse owner Fayaz in connection with the incident.

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The tragedy recalls a similar incident in Pakistan in June 2024, when a private zoo worker was attacked and killed by lions at a breeding facility in Sargodha while cleaning their enclosure.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns about the dangers of keeping wild animals in private facilities and using them for social media content. Experts stress that tigers and other big cats are unpredictable wild animals and should only be handled by trained professionals under strict safety protocols. The incident highlights the need for stronger regulations and enforcement to prevent wildlife exploitation for online entertainment.