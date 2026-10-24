Langur Walks into Mobile Repair Shop and Hugs Shopkeeper, Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of a langur hugging a shopkeeper at a mobile repair shop has gone viral on social media, winning hearts with the animal’s unusual and affectionate behaviour.

The video shows the langur entering a mobile repair shop and approaching the shopkeeper. After apparently waiting for some time, the animal moves closer and wraps its arms around the shopkeeper in a gesture that looks like a hug.

The shopkeeper’s interaction with the langur has caught the attention of social media users, with many finding the moment adorable and amusing.

The unusual encounter has sparked interest online, as viewers share the video and react to the langur’s seemingly affectionate gesture.

दुकानदार को गले लगाने पहुंचा लंगूर, VIDEO वायरल



एक दिल छू लेने वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है। वीडियो में एक लंगूर मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग की दुकान के अंदर पहुंचता है और देर होने पर दुकानदार को गले लगा लेता है। लंगूर का यह अनोखा अंदाज लोगों का दिल जीत रहा है और… pic.twitter.com/ohbI1muA3s — TNP NEWS (@TNPNEWS1) October 24, 2026

The clip is spreading rapidly across social media platforms, adding to the growing popularity of videos featuring unexpected interactions between humans and animals.

While the circumstances behind the encounter remain unclear, the video has brought smiles to viewers and highlighted the surprising moments that can occur when wildlife comes into contact with people.