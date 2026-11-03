Women pray and weep moments before mosque demolition in Assam’s Dhubri

Videos circulating on social media reportedly show Muslim women praying and weeping inside a mosque in the Goripur-Alamganj area of Assam’s Dhubri district shortly before its demolition on Sunday.

According to reports, women were seen offering prayers inside the mosque moments before bulldozers moved in to carry out the demolition. The emotional scenes reportedly drew the attention of people present at the site.

The demolition was carried out as part of the Assam government’s ‘Encroachment-Free Assam’ drive. Authorities reportedly claimed that around 650 bighas of government land had been illegally occupied and that the action was taken to clear the encroachments.

Videos and photographs showing women praying and crying before the demolition have since surfaced on social media. However, the visuals and circumstances depicted in the videos have not been independently verified.