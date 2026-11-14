SCR Upgrades Bholu AI with Indigenous Railway LLM, Expands Service to Five More Stations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has upgraded its artificial intelligence-powered passenger information system, Bholu AI, by integrating Yatra, an indigenous railway-specific Large Language Model (LLM), to provide faster and more accurate responses to passenger enquiries.

The upgraded system can understand passengers’ questions in natural language and deliver relevant information through interactive and multilingual support, improving accessibility and convenience for railway users.

SCR initially introduced Bholu AI in Mini and Max versions at Kacheguda and Malkajgiri railway stations in May. Following the initial rollout, the upgraded facility has now been extended to five additional stations: Kurnool City, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Kamareddy and Nizamabad.

The integration of Yatra enables the system to better understand railway-related queries and provide more relevant responses, helping passengers obtain travel information without depending entirely on enquiry counters.

The initiative builds on Indian Railways’ growing adoption of digital passenger services. For instance, in 2023, Indian Railways introduced the AI-based virtual assistant AskDISHA 2.0 on the IRCTC platform to assist passengers with ticket booking and travel-related enquiries.

With the latest expansion, SCR aims to make railway information services more accessible, particularly for passengers seeking assistance in different languages. The initiative marks another step towards technology-driven railway operations, reducing information gaps and improving the overall passenger experience across the South Central Railway network.