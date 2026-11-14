Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Hyderabad to Attend Bharat Summit

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad to attend the Bharat Summit, a major event organised with an estimated budget of ₹100 crore.

The summit is expected to bring together prominent political leaders, policymakers, intellectuals, social activists and representatives from different sectors to discuss key national and international issues.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit has drawn considerable political attention, with the summit being organised on a large scale. The event is expected to provide a platform for discussions on democracy, social justice, economic development, governance and contemporary political challenges.

The gathering is also expected to highlight various perspectives on India’s future, including inclusive development, constitutional values and the role of democratic institutions.

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The organisation of the summit with a budget of ₹100 crore has also attracted attention, given the scale of preparations and resources involved in hosting the event.

The participation of Rahul Gandhi is expected to add political significance to the summit, with Congress leaders and other participants likely to focus on important national issues during the discussions.

Further details about the summit’s schedule, participating dignitaries and Rahul Gandhi’s engagements are awaited.