Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Allegedly Refuses to Marry Her Over Caste Differences in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Mahabubabad district after her boyfriend reportedly refused to marry her, citing caste differences. The incident has caused grief among her family members and residents of the village.

The deceased, identified as Sushmitha (24), was the daughter of Kumarswamy and Sukanya. She hailed from Nadiwada village in Mahabubabad mandal. After completing her degree, she was preparing for government job examinations.

According to reports, Sushmitha had been in a relationship with Anil, a young man from the same village, for the past two years. She had recently asked him to marry her, hoping to take their relationship forward.

However, Anil allegedly kept postponing the marriage, stating that they belonged to different castes and that his family would not agree to the relationship. Despite Sushmitha’s repeated requests, he reportedly did not agree to marry her.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Deeply distressed over the situation, Sushmitha allegedly took the extreme step. Before her death, she reportedly wrote a 21-page suicide note explaining her circumstances and the difficulties she had faced in the relationship.

Reports said she also appealed to her parents not to allow those who had allegedly deceived her to escape responsibility.

Following the incident, Sushmitha’s family members demanded the immediate arrest of Anil and strict legal action against him. They have sought justice for their daughter and urged the authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Further details regarding the incident and police investigation are awaited.