26 Killed, 20 Injured in Minibus–Truck Collision Near Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati: At least 26 people, including women and minors, were killed and 20 others injured in a horrific head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday.

The accident occurred at Rangajan near Hathikuli Tea Estate in the Kohora range along National Highway-715. According to police, the minibus was travelling from Golaghat towards Nagaon, while the container truck was heading towards Upper Assam.

A video purportedly captured by the truck’s dashboard camera showed the minibus approaching at high speed, crossing into the opposite lane and crashing into the container truck. A senior police official said the minibus driver apparently lost control while violating speed restrictions imposed near the national park.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep anguish over the tragedy and assured the victims’ families of government support. He directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of each deceased person and Rs. 50,000 for every injured victim.

The tragedy recalls the December 2021 road accident near Dergaon in Assam, where a passenger bus collided with a coal-laden truck, killing at least 12 people and injuring several others.

The repeated accidents highlight the urgent need for strict enforcement of speed limits, lane discipline and traffic regulations, particularly on highways passing through sensitive wildlife zones. Strengthening road safety measures is essential to prevent such devastating losses.

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