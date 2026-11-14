23-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide Allegedly Over Harassment by Man Pressuring Her to Marry Him in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after reportedly facing persistent harassment from a man who was pressuring her to marry him, despite her desire to continue her studies and secure a government job. The tragic incident took place in Narayanpet district, leaving her family devastated.

The deceased, identified as Anita (23), was the daughter of Hanmanthu and Venkatamma, residents of Jaullapuram village in Narayanpet district. She had pursued her degree in Hyderabad and was determined to continue her education.

According to reports, Anita lost her father, Hanmanthu, in a road accident last year. Despite the family’s financial difficulties, she applied for postgraduate studies and remained determined to achieve her goal of securing a government job.

Her mother, Venkatamma, reportedly told her that, following her father’s death, she could no longer afford her education and suggested that she get married. However, Anita insisted that she would continue studying until she secured a government job.

To support her daughter’s education, Venkatamma had been working as a daily wage labourer.

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Locals said Anita had been close to a man named Anil from Ammapur village in Chinnachintakunta mandal of Mahabubnagar district. However, she reportedly distanced herself from him to concentrate on her studies after he allegedly pressured her to marry him.

Even after she ended the relationship, Anil allegedly continued harassing her. Unable to cope with the distress, Anita reportedly took the extreme step by hanging herself.

In a heartbreaking scene, her mother broke down beside her daughter’s body, crying, “Did you leave me halfway, my child, after promising that you would study until you got a government job?”

Following a complaint lodged by Anita’s mother, police registered a case against Anil and launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.