Truck Accident in UAE Kills 14, Including Indians; 30 Injured in Massive Pile-Up

Fujairah: At least 14 people, including Indian nationals, were killed and 30 others injured after a truck lost control and rammed several vehicles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

The accident occurred around midnight on a road near the entrance to the emirate of Fujairah. According to the ministry, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and first collided with another vehicle before overturning and crashing into several vehicles halted due to slow-moving traffic.

The impact caused the truck to catch fire, with flames spreading to multiple vehicles and resulting in a major loss of life.

Police, ambulance services and civil defence teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Of the 30 injured, 15 were discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment, while the remaining victims continued to receive medical care. Authorities are conducting DNA tests to establish the identities of those killed.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed that Indian nationals were among the deceased and said it was coordinating with local authorities to assist the affected families.

The tragedy recalls a similar multi-vehicle accident in Fujairah on November 12, 2026, in which three members of an Indian family, including 21-year-old twins and their three-year-old nephew, were killed.

The repeated accidents highlight the urgent need for stricter road safety enforcement, responsible heavy-vehicle driving and effective traffic management to prevent further loss of lives on UAE roads.

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