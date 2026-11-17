New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday administered oath in the Parliament House to re-elected member Hardeep Singh Puri, representing the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Lok Sabha member and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Union Minister of Labour and Employment; Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice, and Minister of State of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs were present during the oath-taking.

Earlier, Puri was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh on November 5 after the nomination papers of two independent candidates were rejected during scrutiny, leaving him as the sole candidate in the by-election.

The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of Minister of State L. Murugan, who vacated the Rajya Sabha seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu. His Rajya Sabha term was scheduled to end on April 2, 2030.

Puri’s election followed the rejection of nomination papers filed by two independent candidates, Rajkumar Lohani and Kante Sayanna, during scrutiny.

With no other valid candidate remaining in the contest, Puri was declared elected unopposed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced Puri’s candidature on October 28.

Puri filed his nomination papers on October 31 in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal and other party leaders.

The election certificate was received on Puri’s behalf by Khandelwal from Returning Officer Umesh Kumar Sharma at the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal.

A former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Puri has served as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and held several important diplomatic assignments during his career.

He entered the Rajya Sabha in 2018 and subsequently joined the Union Council of Ministers. He has held portfolios, including Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation before taking charge of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry in 2021.

Puri’s election comes at a time when the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which elects members to the Rajya Sabha from the state.