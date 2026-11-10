Hyderabad

Sajjanar Urges Banks and Digital Platforms to Strengthen Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has urged banks, financial institutions and digital service platforms to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure amid the growing complexity of cybercrime and emerging threats from artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted attacks.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 November 2026 - 11:07
Sajjanar Urges Banks and Digital Platforms to Strengthen Cybersecurity Infrastructure
Sajjanar Urges Banks and Digital Platforms to Strengthen Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has urged banks, financial institutions and digital service platforms to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure amid the growing complexity of cybercrime and emerging threats from artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted attacks.

He stressed that organisations handling citizens’ financial transactions and sensitive personal information must regularly upgrade their security systems, operational processes and technical capabilities to counter sophisticated attacks by hacker syndicates. Banks, quick-commerce companies and mobility platforms must adopt stringent security measures across their entire digital ecosystem.

Sajjanar also cautioned that third-party applications, software modules and interconnected services handling confidential information should receive the same level of security protection as core applications. Even minor vulnerabilities in external systems could expose sensitive customer data to cybercriminals.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

He emphasised the need for comprehensive security audits, strict quality standards, robust safeguards and improved technical preparedness to prevent data breaches and financial fraud.

With citizens increasingly relying on digital platforms for banking, online shopping, food delivery and transportation, protecting personal information and financial assets has become a major responsibility for service providers.

A major cybersecurity incident occurred in July 2024, when a ransomware attack on banking technology service provider C-Edge Technologies disrupted payment services at nearly 300 cooperative and regional banks across India.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) temporarily isolated the affected service provider from its retail payments network to prevent the attack from spreading. The incident highlighted how vulnerabilities in third-party technology providers could disrupt multiple banking institutions simultaneously.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 November 2026 - 11:07
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link