Cyberabad, Malkajgiri Police Identify 932 Abandoned Vehicles for Public Auction

The Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Police have identified 932 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, for disposal through public auctions.

Of these, 422 vehicles are kept at Bowrampet under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, while another 510 vehicles are stored at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters in Amberpet under the Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

According to the Cyberabad Police, vehicles of various makes and models have been pooled at Bowrampet and will be disposed of through online or open public auctions under the provisions of the Cyberabad Metropolitan Area Police Act and the Hyderabad City Police Act.

The Malkajgiri Police stated that the 510 vehicles were found abandoned on roads within different police station limits and subsequently shifted to the CAR headquarters in Amberpet.

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Vehicle owners, individuals and financial institutions holding hypothecation rights have been given six months from the publication of the respective notices to establish their claims. They must submit valid ownership documents, identity proof and other relevant records to the designated police offices. Vehicles will be returned to rightful claimants after verification.

For vehicles at Bowrampet, claims can be submitted to the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police. Details are available at www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in. For Malkajgiri vehicles, claimants can approach the DCP office at CAR Headquarters, Amberpet. The list is available on the official Malkajgiri Police website under Citizen Services.

Vehicles for which no lawful ownership claims are established within six months will be auctioned according to the law.

In 2017, Hyderabad Police conducted auctions of unclaimed vehicles accumulated at police stations after providing owners an opportunity to establish ownership. Such initiatives help clear congested police premises and recover value from unused property. Similarly, the present exercise will promote transparency, ensure lawful disposal and encourage rightful owners to reclaim their vehicles within the stipulated period.