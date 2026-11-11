APPSC Releases Detailed Group-2 Notification for 720 Vacancies; Applications Open

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has brought good news for unemployed candidates by officially releasing the detailed notification for recruitment to 720 Group-2 posts. The online application process commenced on November 11, with eligible candidates allowed to submit their applications until December 11.

According to the notification, the vacancies include 471 executive posts and 249 non-executive posts. Key positions include Deputy Tahsildar, Municipal Commissioner Grade-III, Sub-Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Excise Sub-Inspector and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the State Secretariat.

The commission has scheduled the preliminary screening test for February 21, 2027. Candidates can apply through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC has advised applicants to carefully review the detailed notification, including educational qualifications, age limits, reservation policies, examination syllabus and other eligibility conditions, before submitting their applications. Candidates are also advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.

The recruitment assumes significance against the backdrop of concerns over government job vacancies and unemployment among youth. In the previous Group-2 recruitment cycle, the examination witnessed strong competition, with thousands of aspirants preparing for a limited number of government positions. The latest notification is therefore expected to provide another major opportunity for candidates seeking stable careers in Andhra Pradesh’s government departments.

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