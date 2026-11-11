Ex-MP Vijayasai Reddy launches Parivartan Rajniti Party in Andhra

Vijayawada: Former YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, V. Vijaysai Reddy, on Wednesday launched a new political outfit Parivartan Rajniti Party (PRP). He announced the name of the new party and unveiled its flag at an event held here. He launched the party with the slogan ‘Desham Kosam Dharmam Kosam (For the nation and dharma)’.

The party’s flag has saffron colour on the top and white at the bottom with a ‘chakra (wheel)’ in the middle.

Speaking on the occasion, the former MP said that the future of Andhra Pradesh is not in the hands of any leader but it is in the hands of its people.

Vijayasai Reddy stated that the people’s responsibility does not end with the casting of votes. “They should question the wrong and appreciate good work,” he said.

He said that he launched the party to bring out the leadership qualities among the youth and had no aspiration to become the chief minister.

Calling for putting an end to dynasty politics, he said PRP would build leadership in every social group.

Vijayasai Reddy, once a close aide of former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, stated that the new party would be guided by patriotism, the welfare of the people and the protection of Andhra Pradesh’s interests.

Claiming that the people of Andhra Pradesh are disillusioned with both the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), he said there was a clear political vacuum for a new alternative.

Vijayasai Reddy, who was the general secretary of YSRCP and leader of the YSRCP Parliamentary Party, resigned from the party and from the Rajya Sabha in January 2025.

Once a close confidant of Jagan and a key strategist for the YSRCP chief, Vijayasai had announced his retirement from politics. He had declared that he was not joining any political party.

Vijayasai Reddy had clarified that his decision was entirely personal and stated that he would forever be indebted to the YSR family, saying they supported him for four decades and across three generations.

Vijayasai Reddy, FCA and policy practitioner, was associated with the YSR family for four decades as their personal auditor and was even rewarded with the post of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board member during the YSR regime.

He became close to Jagan after the death of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) in a helicopter crash in 2009.

Vijayasai Reddy had been with Jagan through thick and thin ever since Jagan quit the Congress party to float YSR Congress in 2010.

He was named accused number two in the disproportionate assets case booked against Jagan by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Vijayasai Reddy was arrested by the CBI in 2012 and remained in jail for about 100 days before he was released on bail.

The CBI had charged Vijayasai Reddy as the kingpin, the brain behind the formation of several “shell” companies through which money was allegedly routed into Jagan’s firms, including Jagathi Publications, as investments.

Vijayasai Reddy emerged as a key leader after YSRCP stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019.

As the YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader, he played a crucial role in securing the support of the BJP-led NDA for the state and the party.

He contested unsuccessfully for the Lok Sabha from the Nellore constituency in the 2024 elections.