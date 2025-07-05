Hyderabad: Traffic Restrictions Announced for Bibi-ka-Alam Procession on July 6, Check Key Routes and Diversions

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced comprehensive traffic diversions and restrictions in view of the Bibi-ka-Alam procession scheduled on July 6, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM in various parts of the city, including Old City and Secunderabad. The measures aim to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the religious procession and to manage vehicular movement.

Traffic Diversions Around Bibi-ka-Alawa and Surrounding Areas

No Entry to Bibi-ka-Alawa from Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction — traffic will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura. No Entry towards Shaik Faiz Kaman — vehicles will be redirected at Jabbar Hotel towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda, depending on the situation. Traffic from Ethebar Chowk to Bada Bazar will be restricted and redirected towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli. Once the main procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, movement from Purani Haveli to Etebar Chowk will be diverted towards Chatta Bazar, Dabeerpura, or SJ Rotary. Vehicles from Moghalpura and Volta Hotel will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X Roads towards Paris Café or Talab Katta. Once the procession reaches Etebar Chowk, routes from Mitti-ka-Sher and Madina will be closed and diverted at Gulzar House. When it reaches Kotla Alija, traffic from Moghalpura Water Tank will be diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque. Charminar-bound traffic from Shakkerkote will be diverted at Mitti-ka-Sher; traffic at Ethebar Chowk will be rerouted to Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli. Traffic from Nayapool to Charminar will be diverted at Madina X Road towards City College.

Diversions at Mir Alam Mandi, Salarjung Museum & Other Areas

When the procession reaches Mir Alam Mandi, traffic from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazar, Salarjung Museum, and Shivaji Bridge will be diverted at Salarjung Rotary. From Chaderghat Rotary to Kali Khabar, traffic will be redirected towards Ranga Mahal or Koti. Traffic from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj towards Salarjung/Shivaji Bridge will be diverted back to Gowliguda/Afzalgunj. Entry to SJ Rotary will be restricted when the procession reaches Alawa Sartauq, with diversions from Nayapool to Madina. APSRTC/TGSRTC buses will be diverted via Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj between 10:00 AM and 9:00 PM, and allowed on Kalikabar–Mir Alam Mandi route only till the procession passes.

Secunderabad Traffic Restrictions (4:00 PM to 8:30 PM)

In addition, restrictions will be imposed in Secunderabad:

Tank Bund to Karbala Maidan traffic will be diverted at Children’s Park to Kavadiguda, Bible House, and R.P. Road. From R.P. Road to Karbala Maidan, diversion will be made near Bible House via Kavadiguda X Roads. M.G. Road between Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be made “One Way” towards Ranigunj, with possible diversions at Ranigunj Junction towards KIMS Hospital.

Appeal to the Public

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has urged commuters to use alternate routes and avoid congestion-prone areas during the procession hours. In case of emergencies or route guidance, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626. For real-time updates, they can also follow the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s official social media handles:

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad City, has appealed for public cooperation to ensure smooth movement and safety during the religious procession.