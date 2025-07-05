Muharram: Lakshmi Elephant Arrives Safely in Hyderabad Ahead of Bibi Ka Alam Procession

The much-anticipated arrival of Lakshmi the Elephant from Tumkur, Karnataka, to Hyderabad has been successfully completed. The elephant will participate in the historic Bibi Ka Alam procession during the month of Muharram.

AIMIM Leaders Oversee Preparations at Bibi Ka Alawa

Yakutpura MLA Janab Jaffar Hussain Meraj, AIMIM MLC Janab Mirza Riyaz Ul Hasan Effendi, and Dabeerpura Corporator Mr. Alamdar Walajahi visited Bibi Ka Alawa to inspect the final arrangements. They also reviewed the full route of the Savari E Alam, ensuring all safety and logistical measures are in place for a smooth procession.

Savari E Mubarak Set to Begin Tomorrow

The Savari E Mubarak is scheduled to commence tomorrow from Bibi Ka Alawa, a deeply revered event for the Shia Muslim community during Muharram. AIMIM leaders confirmed that the entire team will be present along the route to support the peaceful conduct of the procession.

Lakshmi Elephant Brought Under MLC Riyaz Ul Hasan Effendi’s Supervision

Special recognition was given to MLC Janab Mirza Riyaz Ul Hasan Effendi, who personally oversaw the process of bringing Lakshmi the Elephant from Karnataka to Hyderabad. His efforts ensured the elephant’s safe travel and timely arrival ahead of the event.

Acknowledgment to Telangana Government for Timely Support

The AIMIM leadership expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Telangana for their cooperation and timely permissions that facilitated the seamless entry of the elephant into Hyderabad. Their support played a crucial role in preserving the tradition and spirit of the Bibi Ka Alam procession.

This year’s procession, steeped in history and religious sentiment, is expected to draw thousands of participants. With detailed planning and cooperation between community leaders and the government, the event aims to be both peaceful and spiritually uplifting.