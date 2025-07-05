Hyderabad: MLA Majid Hussain, Feroz Khan Lead Bonalu Grant Distribution at Hanuman Temple

A Bonalu festival-related cheque distribution event was held at Hanuman Temple in Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad, as part of the state’s ongoing support for traditional festivities. The event witnessed participation from key political and administrative figures.

MLA Majid Hussain and Feroz Khan Attend the Event

The event was graced by Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain and Congress MLA candidate Mohammed Feroz Khan, both of whom actively participated in the ceremonial distribution. Their presence highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting Telangana’s vibrant cultural traditions.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Excise STF Seizes Over 23.5 Kg of Ganja in Major Operation in Dhoolpet

Distribution of 81 Bonalu Cheques Worth ₹39.06 Lakhs

A total of 81 cheques amounting to ₹39,06,025 were distributed to temple committees and organizers as part of the Bonalu celebrations. These funds are aimed at assisting temples in organizing the festival, which is celebrated with great devotion across the state.

Officials and Local Representatives Participate

The program also saw the presence of Asif Nagar Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and the Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Department, who oversaw the official proceedings. Local corporators Mohammed Moosa and Dr. Qasim also participated, lending their support to the successful organization of the event.

The Bonalu festival is one of Telangana’s most significant cultural events, and the government’s financial assistance aims to ensure that traditions are upheld with enthusiasm and reverence.