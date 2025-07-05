Hyderabad: Excise STF Seizes Over 23.5 Kg of Ganja in Major Operation in Dhoolpet

In a massive crackdown on illegal drug trade, the Excise Department’s State Task Force (STF) seized a total of 23.52 kilograms of ganja (marijuana) in three separate cases in Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet area. The operation, led by STF Team Leader Nandyala Anjireddy, resulted in the arrest of multiple individuals, including peddlers from Odisha and Hyderabad.

21.334 Kg of Ganja Seized in Two Cases

In the first part of the operation, Excise STF teams conducted raids at two locations based on intelligence inputs that ganja was being smuggled in from Odisha and sold in parts of Hyderabad. The contraband was cleverly hidden to evade police detection.

Ganja Hidden Behind Deity Photos

At one location in Indira Nagar, accused Rohan Singh was found to be storing 10.934 kg of ganja behind photographs of deities in his puja room. To mislead the authorities, he even performed rituals in front of the hidden stash. STF officials, after a thorough search of the house, finally inspected the puja room where they discovered large packets wrapped in paper behind the images. Upon opening, they confirmed it was ganja.

Rohan Singh and another accused, Yashwant Singh, were arrested in this case. Further investigation revealed the supply chain traced back to Swapna Mandal and Raja Veer Bhakri from Odisha, and Rohit from Hyderabad, who are also booked under the case.

Another Raid in Shivalal Nagar

In a simultaneous raid at Shivalal Nagar, Dhoolpet, STF officials arrested Sankir Singh, Sushil Singh, Sarita, and Swapna Mandal alias Meena Bai (Odisha) and seized 10.4 kg of ganja. A fifth accused, Rajaveer Barik, is currently absconding.

The combined value of the ganja seized in these two cases is estimated at ₹10.75 lakh.

Additional Seizure of 2.186 Kg Ganja in Third Case

In a separate incident, STF teams raided a house in Balram Galli, Dhoolpet (House No. 13-1-1091/1) and seized 2.186 kg of ganja. Accused Durga Bhavani, Kaushik Singh, Shweta Bai, Akhilesh, and Pawan Singh were booked under relevant charges. Of the accused, four have been arrested, while two are reported to be absconding.

Ongoing Efforts Against Drug Smuggling

STF Team Leader Nandyala Anjireddy stated that despite continuous efforts and crackdowns, the smuggling of ganja from Odisha into Hyderabad continues to pose a challenge. He affirmed that the department will not relent and will continue to operate like “modern-day Vikramarkas” to root out the drug menace in areas like Dhoolpet.

Total Ganja Seized in All Cases: 23.52 Kg

Estimated Total Value: ₹11.75 Lakh

Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused.