Husband Found Dead in Hyderabad: Wife Held for Murder

Hyderabad: A shocking crime has surfaced in Bachupalli, Hyderabad, where a woman allegedly murdered her husband and transported his body to her native village. The crime, committed on May 22, was uncovered after the victim’s family filed a missing person complaint.

Husband’s Family Files Complaint, Police Launch Investigation

Following the man’s sudden disappearance, his family became suspicious and approached the Bachupalli police station. Upon investigation, police discovered several inconsistencies in the wife’s statements and initiated a deeper inquiry into the matter.

Also read: Hospitalized KCR Discusses Poll Strategy, Agriculture Issues with BRS Leaders

Murder Confirmed, Wife Arrested and Sent to Judicial Custody

The police investigation concluded that the man was killed by his wife, who then took the body to her native place, attempting to cover up the crime. The woman has since been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. A case of murder has been officially registered against her.

Community Shocked by Heinous Crime in Bachupalli

The incident has left the Bachupalli locality and extended family in shock. Locals and family members are demanding swift justice. Authorities are continuing to question neighbors and relatives to establish the motive behind the murder.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Police have confirmed that all legal procedures are being followed, and the post-mortem report will serve as key evidence in court. The investigation is ongoing to determine if any other individuals were involved in the crime.