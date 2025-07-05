Hospitalized KCR Discusses Poll Strategy, Agriculture Issues with BRS Leaders

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is reported to be in stable condition after being admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. Despite his hospitalization, KCR continued engaging in important party affairs, holding a detailed meeting with party leaders from his hospital room.

KCR Under Treatment for Diabetes and Sodium Imbalance

According to the hospital bulletin, KCR was admitted due to discomfort and weakness, later diagnosed as a diabetic episode and sodium imbalance. Doctors have since placed him under medication and observation, advising a short hospital stay until his condition fully stabilizes.

“He is recovering well and responding positively to treatment,” the hospital stated.

BRS Releases Photos of KCR Meeting Party Leaders in Hospital

To counter rising public concern over KCR’s health, the BRS released images of him seated and in discussion with senior party members. The press note emphasized that the former CM was in good spirits and actively participating in strategy planning, even while under care.

Focus on Local Body Elections, Fertilizer Shortage, and Agriculture

During the hospital meeting, KCR and BRS leaders reportedly discussed several pressing issues, including:

Preparation for upcoming local body elections

Fertilizer shortages across Telangana

Key strategies related to agriculture and irrigation policies

“KCR had a lengthy discussion with party leaders on current issues,” the party’s official statement read.

KCR Likely to Be Discharged Soon

While doctors have recommended a few more days of hospitalization, party sources indicate that KCR is expected to return to active duty soon, once his vitals are fully stabilized.