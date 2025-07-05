Trump Signs ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Into Law on Independence Day

Washington: In a dramatic and patriotic setting, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law during the Independence Day celebration at the White House. The sweeping legislation, hailed by the administration as a historic achievement, marks a major milestone in Trump’s second-term agenda.

Landmark Legislation Passes Congress with Republican Support

The signing followed swift approval from both the House of Representatives and the Senate earlier this week. The bill combines record tax cuts, federal spending reductions, and significant investments in border security and defense.

“I’ve never seen people so happy in our country,” Trump said at the signing ceremony. “So many groups of people are being taken care of — military, civilians, jobs of all types.”

What’s in the “One Big Beautiful Bill”?

According to the White House and Republican lawmakers, the legislation includes:

The biggest tax cut in modern American history

in modern American history The largest federal spending cut across multiple sectors

across multiple sectors Unprecedented funding for border security and the U.S. military

and the U.S. military Pro-growth policies to boost employment and domestic manufacturing

Trump Praises GOP Leadership for Delivering Results

President Trump extended his gratitude to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) for successfully navigating the bill through Congress.

“Those two are a team that is not going to be beaten,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the legislation as “an encapsulation of all of the policies that the president campaigned on and the people voted on.”

“New Golden Age” for America, Says Trump

Taking to Truth Social, President Trump celebrated the bill’s passage and proclaimed the dawn of a “new Golden Age” for America.

“The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer, and Prouder than ever before,” he wrote. “Together, we can do things that were not even imagined possible less than one year ago.”

Independence Day Becomes a Celebration of Policy and Patriotism

The signing event was held on July 4 as part of a larger Independence Day celebration at the White House, turning the national holiday into a moment of legislative victory and national pride.