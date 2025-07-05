After Pashamylaram Blast, Water Board Says City Is Ready for Emergencies

Hyderabad: Following the recent pharmaceutical factory explosion in Pashamylaram, the spotlight has shifted to emergency water supply readiness in Hyderabad’s industrial zones. However, officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) have reassured the public that the city is equipped to respond quickly with tanker deployment from nearby water filling stations.

Strategic Filling Stations Near Key Industrial Zones

Water Board officials confirmed that filling stations have been strategically positioned across the city to serve high-risk industrial belts effectively. The aim is to ensure water tankers can be dispatched within 10–15 minutes during fire or chemical emergencies.

Also read: Congress Will Win 100 Assembly Seats in Telangana, Says Kharge

Balanagar: Three Major Filling Stations Within 3–5 KM

The Balanagar industrial zone, a hub for small and medium enterprises, is supported by three nearby filling stations:

Fatehnagar (3 km)

(3 km) Moosapet

Bharatnagar

“Fatehnagar is just 3 km away, and tankers can reach Balanagar industries in under 10 minutes,” said Anil Kumar, HMWSSB manager, Balanagar. “We store water from Lingampally borewells and place extra tankers on standby during critical situations.”

Cherlapally: Quick Response During Chemical Emergencies

Cherlapally’s industrial area is equally well-equipped, with water filling stations located at:

Radhika (AS Rao Nagar)

Moula Ali

Habsiguda

“During a fire at a chemical plant in IDA Cherlapally five months ago, we dispatched six tankers within 15 minutes,” shared V. Sandeep, manager of the Cherlapally section.

Bachupally and Bollaram: Fast Coverage Despite Fewer Stations

While Bachupally is served by only one primary filling station, the proximity of industries (2–4 km) allows for rapid response.

“Even with traffic, our teams reach within 15 minutes,” said Soumya Gayathri, area official.

“Both Bachupally and Bollaram are well-covered by our network,” added N. Subbarayudu, GM of O&M Division 22.

Nacharam: Multiple Filling Stations Enable Rapid Deployment

The Nacharam industrial belt benefits from four water stations in close range:

Moula Ali

Tarnaka

Uppal

Habsiguda

“Moula Ali is just 3 km away. We ensure tankers are sent out promptly whenever needed,” noted Mohammad Sirajuddin, zone manager for Nacharam.

Officials Assure Preparedness Amid Rising Safety Concerns

While the Pashamylaram blast raised fresh safety concerns, HMWS&SB officials maintain high confidence in the city’s emergency water response infrastructure.

“Our filling stations are strategically placed, and our teams are trained for rapid deployment during crises,” one official stated.

Hyderabad’s industrial safety and emergency preparedness have become a hot topic following recent incidents. However, the proximity and efficiency of water filling stations offer a reassuring layer of protection, ensuring that industrial zones can receive firefighting water support within minutes when it matters most.