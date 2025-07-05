Congress Will Win 100 Assembly Seats in Telangana, Says Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a party workers’ conclave at LB Stadium, Hyderabad, questioning the government’s decisions on national security, its silence on Manipur, and its performance on development and welfare compared to Congress-ruled Telangana.

Kharge Questions Abrupt End to Pakistan Conflict

Kharge demanded answers from the central government on why the war against Pakistan was stopped abruptly, questioning who ordered the halt. Referring to the Pahalgam terror incident, he said the nation stood united behind the government.

“All political parties supported the Modi government to take action. But why was the war stopped? It was an opportunity to take back PoK,” Kharge said, criticizing Modi for what he called a lack of resolve at a crucial moment. Also Read: Hamas says gives positive response to Gaza ceasefire proposal

“Why Didn’t Modi Visit Manipur?” – Kharge

Kharge sharply criticized Modi for failing to visit violence-hit Manipur, despite traveling to over 42 countries during his tenure.

“Manipur is burning, but the Prime Minister chose not to go there. Are the people of Manipur not Indian citizens?” he asked, contrasting Modi’s global tours with his absence during domestic crises.

Congress Credits Telangana Development to Grassroots Workers

Highlighting Congress’ victory in Telangana, Kharge credited the party workers and said the state’s governance model is setting a new national benchmark.

Key Achievements Under the Congress Government in Telangana:

Free electricity up to 200 units

Free bus travel for women

Loan waivers and Rythu Bharosa (farmer support)

Paddy bonus and rice distribution for the poor

Indiramma housing scheme

Creation of 60,000+ government jobs

Over ₹3 lakh crore in new investments

Young India Skill and Sports Universities

“The Telangana model has become a role model for the country. Even the Centre should adopt these welfare schemes,” he said.

Secularism Debate: “You Can’t Remove the Word From the Constitution”

Kharge strongly responded to BJP’s claims about the word ‘secular’ being absent or unnecessary in the Constitution.

“If you are embarrassed by the word ‘secular’, remove it from your party manifesto. The word cannot be removed from the Indian Constitution,” Kharge asserted.

Kharge Challenges Modi, KCR, Kishan Reddy to Open Debate

The Congress president invited Narendra Modi, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, and former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to an open debate in the Assembly.

“We’ll show with facts who truly benefited farmers and common people. Congress delivered ₹9,000 crore in support within 9 days,” he added.

Activists Will Lead Congress to Victory, Says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister praised the efforts of Congress workers, calling them brand ambassadors of the party.

Key Initiatives Launched by the Congress Govt:

Caste survey implemented

Women’s empowerment via RTC bus ownership

1 crore women to be enrolled in SHGs and made entrepreneurs

100 Young India Integrated Residential Schools

Solar plants and petrol pumps for SHG women

“Activists are ready to win 100 Assembly and 15 Lok Sabha seats. Tickets will now come home, no need to go to Delhi,” said the CM.

As the political temperature rises ahead of upcoming elections, Mallikarjun Kharge’s fiery speech is expected to resonate with Congress workers and possibly sway public opinion on key national and state issues. His bold challenges to Modi, combined with Telangana’s showcased achievements, are part of a broader Congress strategy to reclaim national influence.