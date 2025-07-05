Hamas says gives positive response to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Gaza: In a potential breakthrough for ending months of conflict, Hamas announced it has delivered a “positive” response to the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and supported by the U.S.

Hamas Agrees in Principle to Ceasefire Framework

According to an official statement released by Hamas, the movement has concluded internal consultations with Palestinian factions and has submitted a favorable response to mediators. The group expressed readiness to begin negotiations on implementing the proposed framework immediately.

“The movement is seriously prepared to immediately enter into a round of negotiations on the mechanism for implementing this framework,” the statement said.

Modified Witkoff Plan Forms Basis of Agreement

A source close to Hamas leadership told Xinhua that the group’s response aligns closely with the modified version of the Witkoff plan, named after U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The proposal, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, has undergone several revisions in recent weeks to address key sticking points.

The source said Hamas made only minor adjustments to the current draft and remained within the framework’s core principles.

Key Issues: Humanitarian Aid and Israeli Withdrawal

On the humanitarian front, Hamas emphasized the urgent need for uninterrupted aid deliveries to support bakeries, hospitals, and other essential services in Gaza. The group insisted that aid must be distributed via neutral, internationally recognized organizations such as the United Nations and the Red Crescent.

Regarding Israeli military withdrawal, the source stated Hamas is not opposed to “slight adjustments” in the timeline or boundary specifics, as long as these are clarified during indirect negotiations. The movement remains committed to the March 2 withdrawal lines as a baseline.

Flexible Negotiation Timeline Proposed

Unlike earlier demands for fixed timelines, Hamas now supports open-ended negotiations that extend beyond the initial 60-day framework if necessary. The source emphasized that “a mutual and comprehensive agreement” is the ultimate goal.

Ceasefire Hopes Rise Amid Positive Tone

The source described Hamas’ response as “positive” and reflective of a flexible and constructive stance, potentially narrowing gaps between the parties involved.

“Hamas’ current position signals a degree of flexibility and a readiness to engage seriously through mediators,” the source said.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Hamas’ softened stance may pave the way for renewed negotiations and a possible ceasefire agreement in Gaza. All eyes now turn to the responses from Israel and international mediators in the coming days.